Ed Sheeran Is Engaged to Cherry Seaborn!

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 10:16 am

Ed Sheeran and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn just got engaged!

The 26-year-old “Perfect” singer announced the news on his Instagram and said that he proposed just before the start of 2018.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx,” Ed captioned a sweet photo of him giving Cherry a kiss.

Ed and Cherry are longtime childhood friends and he mentioned that this was the first time he got to fall in love properly.

“This has been the first time I’ve ever actually had the time to fall in love properly,” he told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 last year. “I’ve always got into relationships very passionately – I’m a redhead and also Irish.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

