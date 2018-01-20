Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Darren Criss & Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 10:56 am

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan is opening up about the “James Bond” moment his character Christian Grey has in the new Fifty Shades Freed trailer and why that scene was “awful” to shoot.

We’ve all seen the images of the 35-year-old actor going shirtless in blue shorts while walking out of the water on the beach in France, but it wasn’t as amazing to film as it is to watch.

“That was horrendous. If they just tilt the camera down, that whole moment was awful,” Jamie said on The Graham Norton Show. “We had the beach, semi-sort of closed off, but actually there were loads of people that we didn’t have control over.”

“They want me to be sexy coming out of the water. But it’s not a sand beach! It’s one of those wee pebble beaches. Literally, you cannot look cool running out of the water,” Jamie said as he demonstrated the difficulty he had walking out of the water.


Jamie Dornan Had an Awkward ‘James Bond’ Moment

Check out photos of Jamie filming the scene with Dakota Johnson in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 01
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 02
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 03
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 04
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 05
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 06
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 07
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 08
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 09
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 10
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 11
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 12
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 13
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 14
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 15
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 16
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 17
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 18
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 19
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 20
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 21
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 22
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 23
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 24
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 25
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 26
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 27
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 28
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 29
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 30
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 31
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 32
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 33
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 34
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 35
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 36
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 37
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 38
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 39
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 40
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 41
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 42
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 43
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 44
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 45
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 46
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 47
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 48
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 49
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 50
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 51
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 52
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 53
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 54
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 55
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 56
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 57
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 58
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 59
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 60
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 61
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 62
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 63
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 64
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 65
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 66
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 67
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 68
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 69
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 70
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 71
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 72
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 73
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 74
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 75
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 76
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 77
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 78
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 79
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 80
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 81
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 82
jamie dornan shirtless fifty shades beach scene 83

Credit: BBC, Universal; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Fifty Shades Freed, Jamie Dornan, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is speaking out about Kanye and Kim's baby Chicago - TMZ
  • Dylan Minette is teasing 13 Reasons Why season two - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall is making suggestions for her replacement in Sex and the City 3 - TooFab
  • The first trailer for Al Pachino's Paterno is here - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is opening up about her body insecurities - Just Jared Jr