Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Jamie Dornan is opening up about the “James Bond” moment his character Christian Grey has in the new Fifty Shades Freed trailer and why that scene was “awful” to shoot.

We’ve all seen the images of the 35-year-old actor going shirtless in blue shorts while walking out of the water on the beach in France, but it wasn’t as amazing to film as it is to watch.

“That was horrendous. If they just tilt the camera down, that whole moment was awful,” Jamie said on The Graham Norton Show. “We had the beach, semi-sort of closed off, but actually there were loads of people that we didn’t have control over.”

“They want me to be sexy coming out of the water. But it’s not a sand beach! It’s one of those wee pebble beaches. Literally, you cannot look cool running out of the water,” Jamie said as he demonstrated the difficulty he had walking out of the water.



