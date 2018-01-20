Top Stories
Sat, 20 January 2018 at 1:15 am

Maggie Gyllenhaal Brings 'The Kindergarten Teacher' to Sundance 2018

Maggie Gyllenhaal Brings 'The Kindergarten Teacher' to Sundance 2018

Maggie Gyllenhaal is premiering her new film The Kindergarten Teacher at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival!

The 40-year-old actress hit the red carpet on Friday evening (January 19) at Park City Library in Park City, Utah.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie was joined by her co-stars including Rosa Salazar, Parker Sevak, Samrat Chakrabarti, Anna Baryshnikov, Ajay Naidu, Sam Jules and Stefaniya Makarova as well as director Sara Colangelo.

The film follows a kindergarten teacher in New York who becomes obsessed with one of her students who she believes is a child prodigy.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Parker Sevak, Rosa Salazar

