Maggie Gyllenhaal Brings 'The Kindergarten Teacher' to Sundance 2018

Maggie Gyllenhaal is premiering her new film The Kindergarten Teacher at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival!

The 40-year-old actress hit the red carpet on Friday evening (January 19) at Park City Library in Park City, Utah.

Maggie was joined by her co-stars including Rosa Salazar, Parker Sevak, Samrat Chakrabarti, Anna Baryshnikov, Ajay Naidu, Sam Jules and Stefaniya Makarova as well as director Sara Colangelo.

The film follows a kindergarten teacher in New York who becomes obsessed with one of her students who she believes is a child prodigy.