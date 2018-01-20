Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged - See His Announcement!

Jamie Dornan Explains Why This 'Fifty Shades' Scene Was Awful

Darren Criss &amp; Girlfriend Mia Swier Are Engaged!

Venus Williams Steps Out with Hunky 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Sat, 20 January 2018 at 2:20 am

Nicolas Cage & Elijah Wood Premiere 'Mandy' at Sundance 2018!

Nicolas Cage & Elijah Wood Premiere 'Mandy' at Sundance 2018!

Nicolas Cage and Elijah Wood are ready to share their new film Mandy!

The co-stars stepped out at the premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Friday night (January 19) at Park City Library in Park City, Utah.

They were joined by their cast mates Linus Roache and Andrea Riseborough.

Mandy follows a broken and haunted man who hunts an unhinged religious sect who slaughtered the love of his life.

Also pictured inside: Nicolas and Elijah stopping by the The JetSmarter Music in Film Summit as well as the IMDB Studio earlier in the day.

Photos: Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images , Getty
Posted to: Andrea Riseborough, Elijah Wood, Linus Roache, Nicolas Cage

