Nina Dobrev Wears a Swimsuit with Zippers in Mexico!

Nina Dobrev shows off her fit figure while hitting the beach with her friends on Friday (January 20) in Tulum, Mexico.

The 29-year-old actress wore a swimsuit with cut-outs and zippers while posing for some cute photos with her BFF Lane Cheek.

Nina had a belated 29th birthday party in Tulum this week and she posted about how her friends roasted her.

“I thought people had to be nice to you on your birthday? Last night I got roasted. Hard. And I loved every bit of it. One at a time each person told their favorite embarrassing ‘Nina’ Story. Guess that’s what happens when you invite your family and loved ones… they have stories. I haven’t laughed harder in my entire life. #29andFeelinFine 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,” she said on Instagram.

60+ pictures inside of Nina Dobrev at the beach…