Priyanka Chopra Shows Some Skin During Steamy 'Quantico' Kissing Scene
Priyanka Chopra shot a super steamy kissing scene while filming her ABC series Quantico!
The 35-year-old actress was spotted on set on earlier this week in New York City.
She was joined by her co-star Alan Powell.
Priyanka looked ready for a night out in a high-slit black dress, heels, furry coat, curly locks, and dark red lipstick, while Alan dressed up in his cowboy hat, blue suede suit jacket, and cowboy boots.
They walked arm-in-arm and shared a smooch on the sidewalk.
Also pictured inside: Priyanka rocking another outfit while stepping out in NYC the day before.
15+ pictures inside of Priyanka Chopra and Alan Powell on set…