Priyanka Chopra Shows Some Skin During Steamy 'Quantico' Kissing Scene

Priyanka Chopra shot a super steamy kissing scene while filming her ABC series Quantico!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted on set on earlier this week in New York City.

She was joined by her co-star Alan Powell.

Priyanka looked ready for a night out in a high-slit black dress, heels, furry coat, curly locks, and dark red lipstick, while Alan dressed up in his cowboy hat, blue suede suit jacket, and cowboy boots.

They walked arm-in-arm and shared a smooch on the sidewalk.

Also pictured inside: Priyanka rocking another outfit while stepping out in NYC the day before.

