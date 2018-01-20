Women's March 2018 in Los Angeles - Celeb Participants List!
The 2018 Women’s March in Los Angeles is set to be a star-studded event full of amazing speakers, performers, and of course thousands of marches letting their voices be heard.
The event will be held on Saturday (January 20) and there are marches set to take place all across the United States, as well as around the world.
Among the speakers are Natalie Portman, Allison Janney, Viola Davis, and Mila Kunis. Performances include Idina Menzel, Andra Day, and The Greatest Showman‘s Keala Settle. (Pictured here is Miley Cyrus at last year’s march)
You can tune in to the Los Angeles march and listen to all of the speeches and performances via the Facebook Live stream below.
Click inside for the full list of celebs…
Speakers
Elizabeth Banks
Ellen Barkin
Connie Britton
Sophia Bush
Laverne Cox
Viola Davis
Lea DeLaria
Tony Goldwyn
Senator Kamala Harris
Sarah Hyland
Paris Jackson
Allison Janney
Scarlett Johansson
Megan Mullally
Olivia Munn
Mila Kunis
Eva Longoria
Natalie Portman
Rob Reiner
Nicole Richie
Catt Sadler
Adam Scott
Mary Steenburgen
Olivia Wilde
Larry Wilmore
Alfre Woodard
Performances
Andra Day
Melissa Etheridge and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles
Andy Grammer
Idina Menzel
Rachel Platten
Keala Settle