Women's March 2018 in Los Angeles - Celeb Participants List!

The 2018 Women’s March in Los Angeles is set to be a star-studded event full of amazing speakers, performers, and of course thousands of marches letting their voices be heard.

The event will be held on Saturday (January 20) and there are marches set to take place all across the United States, as well as around the world.

Among the speakers are Natalie Portman, Allison Janney, Viola Davis, and Mila Kunis. Performances include Idina Menzel, Andra Day, and The Greatest Showman‘s Keala Settle. (Pictured here is Miley Cyrus at last year’s march)

You can tune in to the Los Angeles march and listen to all of the speeches and performances via the Facebook Live stream below.

Click inside for the full list of celebs…

Speakers

Elizabeth Banks

Ellen Barkin

Connie Britton

Sophia Bush

Laverne Cox

Viola Davis

Lea DeLaria

Tony Goldwyn

Senator Kamala Harris

Sarah Hyland

Paris Jackson

Allison Janney

Scarlett Johansson

Megan Mullally

Olivia Munn

Mila Kunis

Eva Longoria

Natalie Portman

Rob Reiner

Nicole Richie

Catt Sadler

Adam Scott

Mary Steenburgen

Olivia Wilde

Larry Wilmore

Alfre Woodard

Performances

Andra Day

Melissa Etheridge and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles

Andy Grammer

Idina Menzel

Rachel Platten

Keala Settle