Alexandra Daddario Debuts 'When We First Met' Trailer - Watch Now!

Alexandra Daddario just shared the first trailer for her new flick When We First Met!

The 31-year-old actress stepped out to promote the film at AOL Build on Monday (January 29) in New York City.

The new film, which also stars Adam DeVine, follows Noah as he uses a magical time traveling photo booth to relive the night he met Avery, trying to persuade her to fall for him.

When We First Met is set to premiere on Netflix on February 9th.

Check out the entire trailer below…