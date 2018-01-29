Angelina Jolie Jets to Paris After Trip to Jordan to Meet Refugees

Angelina Jolie met with more Syrian refugees during her recent trip to Jordan.

The 42-year-old actress was seen as she chatted with several young girls on Sunday (January 28) at the Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan.

During the trip, Angelina was joined by her daughters – Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11 – as they met with women taking part in the TIGER (These Inspiring Girls Enjoy Reading) project.

The following day, Angelina jetted to Paris to spend some time with her 14-year-old son Pax (not pictured).

Angelina also made a stop at Guerlain perfume store for a promotional event and Pax was spotted meeting her there.

She was all smiles as she left the shop and was greeted by a large group of fans. Angelina even stopped to take some selfies!