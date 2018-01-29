Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Mon, 29 January 2018

Angelina Jolie Jets to Paris After Trip to Jordan to Meet Refugees

Angelina Jolie met with more Syrian refugees during her recent trip to Jordan.

The 42-year-old actress was seen as she chatted with several young girls on Sunday (January 28) at the Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan.

During the trip, Angelina was joined by her daughters – Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11 – as they met with women taking part in the TIGER (These Inspiring Girls Enjoy Reading) project.

The following day, Angelina jetted to Paris to spend some time with her 14-year-old son Pax (not pictured).

Angelina also made a stop at Guerlain perfume store for a promotional event and Pax was spotted meeting her there.

She was all smiles as she left the shop and was greeted by a large group of fans. Angelina even stopped to take some selfies!
  • LetMeTranslate

    Team Jolie is here to stay 😍💕

  • moody

    Jets to Paris to stay in a 5 star hotel and luxuriate in the fact that she lives an opulent lifestyle while those poor refugees live in squalor. She’s a phony beeyotch.

  • toastie postie

    So is JJ smoking the same thing as Daily Fail? Spend some time with Pax? Er…just Pax?

  • Beedyq

    Where are any pics of Pax meeting her in Paris?

    And where are the other kids?

    She was working, making a new perfume ad.

    Lawdy the tabs have lost what tiny bit of brain matter they had left.

    🤣 😃 😄 🤣 😃 😄 🤣 😃 😄 🤣 😃 😄

  • toastie postie

    I demand some Pax pictures. Someone post some please!!!!!😂😂😂😂 I know JJ can’t.

  • bap

    Carmen Romero

    @NATORomeroC

    #NATO and @UN envoy Angelina Jolie will discuss ways to prevent sexual violence and protect women in conflict areas
    https://www.
    nato.int/cps/en/natohq/
    news_151253.htm?selectedLocale=en&mode=pressrelease

    2:28 PM – Jan 29, 2018

    Visit to NATO by the Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
    On Wednesday 31 January 2018, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and co-Founder of the…
    nato.int

  • bap

    Carmen Romero

    @NATORomeroC

    Looking forward to #NATO discussion with @UN envoy Angelina Jolie on protection of women in conflict zones
    https://
    twitter.com/dylanpwhite/st
    atus/958018591709908993

    2:21 PM – Jan 29, 2018

  • bap

    Oana Lungescu

    @NATOpress

    Ahead of @UN HCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie’s visit @NATO HQ on Wednesday, check #NATO’s latest report on gender perspectives in the military & the progress made so far:
    https://
    goo.gl/KL7B7u

    #genderequality @NATO1325
    1:30 PM – Jan 29, 2018

  • bap

    Oana Lungescu

    @NATOpress

    ‘Women, Peace & Security’ – a priority for #NATO: SG @jensstoltenberg is meeting the @UN Special Envoy #AngelinaJolie on Wednesday, 31 Jan. Info for media:
    https://
    goo.gl/ToVqHo

    12:08 PM – Jan 29, 2018

  • LetMeTranslate

    Don’t forget the part she donates a third of her salary to good causes as well as working tirelessly to bring awareness of refugees. It’s her money, SHE can choose how to spend it.

  • bap

    vanishiwa

    @vanishiwa
    Jan 18

    More
    Angie all the way! for life! #angelinajolie #monguerlain #guerlain @Guerlain

  • Passing Through

    Are we posting on this Pax The Friendly Ghost thread or staying on the other one?

  • Friday

    Y’all are mad because pax is hanging out with his mom while she works which means he’s not with daddy dearest. Daddy dearest does not have custody, why would he have the kids?

  • toastie postie

    I don’t know – I’m now in a straightjacket, typing with my nose. 😵😵😵😵

  • toastie postie

    sebastianbukowski – Spring news Guerlain made its debut today in Warsaw 🏵🦋🐝🐌 #meteorites #terracotta #lapetiterobenoire and #MonGuerlain Florale and teasing #RougeG 😍😍😍 Dziekuję
    mini video
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BejE86jhMtI/?taken-by=sebastianbukowski

  • bap

    Quiet Storm

    @iQuietStorm1
    2h
    2 hours ago

    More
    Wow, people are watching #AngelinaJolie from the store window & that one lady won’t let Angie go.
    https://twitter.com/iQuietStorm1?lang=en

    Federico Falcetti

    @FedericoFalcett
    2h
    2 hours ago

    More
    I’m in love with her, for me she remains the most beautiful woman in the world #AngelinaJolie

  • Estefan M

    Hoomanitarian PR stunt goes on.

  • toastie postie

    longer version of video posted earlier on older thread
    angeltresjolie🆕 BEHIND-THE-SCENES: Angelina Jolie teams up with Mon Guerlain ❤
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BejfM_ZnPDw/?taken-by=angeltresjolie

  • Sophia Max

    She probably was in front of her mirror all weekend to ensure that her ‘Look of Concern’ will be just right for the cameras.

  • moody

    Oh please, it’s all for show for making herself feel less guilty for living a life of overindulgence.

  • Memeyes

    Hi

  • Memeyes

    Your mom is very sick.

  • Memeyes

    How much is Pitts Pr team paying you?

  • Memeyes

    Another one on the payroll. By now the majority know he’s a child abuser and will NEVER have custody.

  • Sophia Max

    But hey at least she gets her “pat on the back” and PR, for being such a humanitarian…

  • LetMeTranslate

    Don’t forget, Angie’s been doing her refuge awareness rounds since 2001 💕😘😍 She’ll be doing this for the rest of her life. She’s the real deal!

  • bap

    Correct! In February it will be 17 years.

  • Memeyes

    Either way she’s doing something positive. Stop being jealous that she can afford the rich lifestyle and also give back to the less fortunate. She doesn’t have to.

  • Memeyes

    Yes. The creepos here are paid by a Pr team to spread hate because her traveling with her kids shows she has custody and the divorce is likely finalized. Brad Pitt lost custody.

    He is playing the same sick disgusting Pr games woody Allen plays against Dylan farrow. Using his Hollywood friends and publicity team to hurt her story because he’s a fraud and when /if people actually think about it the truth is easy to figure out about him.

  • http://www.amazon.com/Aubrey-Anderson/e/B01BHC8VMI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1466893529&sr=8-1 Lady Valeria

    Are we all here?

  • Beedyq

    Another one running for the hills…

    Rodney Frelinghuysen the latest GOP chairman to retire

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/rodney-frelinghuysen-the-latest-gop-chairman-to-retire/ar-BBIppnI?li=AA5a8k&ocid=spartanntp

  • Beedyq

    Maybe LOL

  • toastie postie
  • http://www.amazon.com/Aubrey-Anderson/e/B01BHC8VMI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1466893529&sr=8-1 Lady Valeria

    I keep hearing about a Pax thread?

  • Beedyq

    THIS is it, JJ said Angie jetted off to Paris from Jordan to spend time with Pax.

  • Lylian

    So Angie flies into Paris.

    Rumours of Pax being there but there are no sightings.

    No sightings either of Z and Shiloh.

    Hmmmm. did they go back to LA or did they make a trip to Miraval – this place which Angie said most definitely, was for the children.

    If in Miraval, is Brad there?

    And most importantly, where will Angie go next? Will she land in Miraval? Will Brad be at Miraval too if Angie is there or is it part of the – sharing arrangements?

    Oh wait! I remember an old saying we use to teach our children:

    SHARING IS CARING!

    LOL!

  • LetMeTranslate

    That’s a life commitment. Call it what it is 😍

  • Beedyq

    Here is where Angie will be Wednesday, so more tab BS/conjured nonsense to ensue…….lol

    On Wednesday 31 January 2018, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and co-Founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative, Ms. Angelina Jolie, at NATO Headquarters. The purpose of the visit is to discuss their plans to follow up to the 9 December joint op-ed written by the Secretary General and the Special Envoy, on preventing sexual violence in conflict and the protection of women in conflict zones. The UNHCR Special Envoy will also meet all members of the North Atlantic Council and the Military Committee.

  • bap

    The children are home schooled so they need to be studying at their hotel or at Mirval.

  • toastie postie

    That’s what she said.

  • LetMeTranslate

    I was speaking to haters 😁 I know bap’s unapologetically Team Angie

  • Beedyq

    Fuzzy posted a large pic and you can see the cute pink mane man standing inside Guerlain’s window watching Angie leaving and interacting with the gathered crowd.

  • Beedyq

    Here you go, WB&TJ and TP, toldja it was just a matter of time lol

    Young activists! Angelina Jolie brings daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13, on Syrian refugee tour with UNHCR

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5327975/Angelina-Jolie-brings-daughters-Syrian-refugee-tour.html

  • toastie postie
