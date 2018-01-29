Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Adopt a Baby Rabbit!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden have a new furry friend in their life!

The 20-year-old Modern Family star and the 30-year-old Pacific Rim Uprising actor were spotted leaving Petco on Saturday (January 27) in Los Angeles, one day before Ariel‘s birthday.

Ariel kept it casual in a maroon t-shirt, black pants, black lace-up boots, and a black and gold purse.

“New member of the fam,” Levi captioned the sweet family photo below on Instagram. “Everyone meet Babs. Just can’t say no to a girl on her birthday weekend 😊.”

“Happy birthday to the most intelligent, beautiful, fierce woman I have ever known!” he added along with another photo of the duo kissing while on a hike together. “I love you Peanut Butter! ❤️ ”

A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on Jan 27, 2018 at 6:02pm PST

