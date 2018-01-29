Bella Hadid Adds a Fun Pop of Color to Her Black & White Look

Bella Hadid kept it cute and comfy while stepping out in the Big Apple tonight.

The 21-year-old model was spotted visiting a friend on Monday (January 29) in New York City.

She went for an all-black ensemble featuring a black turtleneck, zip-up coat, and leather pants, completing her look with white boots and a black purse.

Bella added a pop of color to her outfit with a pair of rectangular, orange-tinted shades.

That same day, Bella took to Instagram to show off her new British Vogue cover. Check it out here.

FYI: Bella is carrying a Prada purse.