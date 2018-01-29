Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 11:30 pm

Bella Hadid Adds a Fun Pop of Color to Her Black & White Look

Bella Hadid kept it cute and comfy while stepping out in the Big Apple tonight.

The 21-year-old model was spotted visiting a friend on Monday (January 29) in New York City.

She went for an all-black ensemble featuring a black turtleneck, zip-up coat, and leather pants, completing her look with white boots and a black purse.

Bella added a pop of color to her outfit with a pair of rectangular, orange-tinted shades.

That same day, Bella took to Instagram to show off her new British Vogue cover. Check it out here.

FYI: Bella is carrying a Prada purse.
