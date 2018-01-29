Top Stories
Mon, 29 January 2018 at 7:11 pm

Blake Griffin Traded from L.A. Clippers to Detroit Pistons

Kendall Jenner will likely be traveling back and forth from Detroit as her basketball player boyfriend Blake Griffin was just traded to the Detroit Pistons!

The 28-year-old pro athlete has been playing for the Los Angeles Clippers since he joined the NBA in 2009.

In exchange for trading Griffin, the Clippers will be receiving Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, and a first-round and second-round draft pick, according to ESPN.

Griffin signed a $171 million five-year deal with the Clippers back in July, but there was not a no-trade clause in the agreement.

Kendall won’t be the only one in the family with a basketball player boyfriend based in another state. Her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Photos: Getty
