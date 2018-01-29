Blake Lively's Hand Injury Leads to 'Rhythm Section' Production Shutdown

Blake Lively‘s upcoming movie The Rhythm Section has reportedly suspended production indefinitely to allow time for the actress to recover from a hand injury she sustained during filming.

The 30-year-old actress was injured back in December while the movie was filming in Dublin, Ireland. Blake underwent surgery on her hand, but now she will need a second surgery and will need more time to recover, according to THR.

Sources said that it could be five months before the film can resume production.

Blake has been spotted in many disguises while filming the spy thriller over the past few months.