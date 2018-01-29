Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Top Stories
Mon, 29 January 2018 at 5:35 pm

Brooklyn Beckham shows off his tattooed torso while going shirtless for a stroll along the beach on Monday afternoon (January 29) in Miami, Fla.

The 18-year-old model and son of former soccer star David Beckham was swarmed by fans on the beach and he happily posed for photos with the lucky ladies!

Brooklyn was joined by a bodyguard, who he wrestled with on the beach for a bit. They later grabbed lunch at the Tropical Beach Cafe.

Brooklyn, who is in town to help dad David announce a new soccer team, showed off new tattoos, including his nickname “Buster” right above his belly button.

Photos: Backgrid
  • Rob36

    pointless individual – the English Kylie Jenner.

  • Amber

    He looks good.