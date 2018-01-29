Top Stories
Mon, 29 January 2018 at 4:40 pm

Caitriona Balfe Bundles Up on the Set of 'Outlander'

Caitriona Balfe is all bundled up on the set of Outlander!

The actress – who plays Claire on the hit Starz drama – was seen filming outside of Cumbernauld, Scotland on Monday (January 29). No sign of her co-star Sam Heughan – who plays the role of Jamie – on set that day just yet.

If you missed it, check out the set photos from last week of actor Richard Rankin getting to work on the set of the show.

Outlander season four is expected to debut sometime this year, though a date has not been confirmed by Starz.

Credit: Duncan McGlynn/WENN
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

  • Jo Ann Baron

    This is going to be very unpopular with some but I strongly feel that Sam has been treated terribly. They were hugging, kissing, holding hands, sitting on his lap smiling in his face all the time. Now this old boyfriend comes out of nowhere after not dating her for two years and now all of a sudden he’s in love and wants to marry her. Now she won’t give Sam the time of day. Now ignoring her behavior up until she got engaged was even bragging about her and Sam taking showers together. I just don’t see “friends” acting the way they use to and now when Sam is around she stands with her arms folded and at one point she thought he was going to touch her and she gave him one of her evil don’t you dare touch me looks. How this great love came out of no where after two years and even engaged is quite baffling.