Caitriona Balfe Bundles Up on the Set of 'Outlander'

Caitriona Balfe is all bundled up on the set of Outlander!

The actress – who plays Claire on the hit Starz drama – was seen filming outside of Cumbernauld, Scotland on Monday (January 29). No sign of her co-star Sam Heughan – who plays the role of Jamie – on set that day just yet.

Outlander season four is expected to debut sometime this year, though a date has not been confirmed by Starz.