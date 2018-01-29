Cardi B & Zendaya Interview Each Other for 'CR Fashion Book'

Cardi B and Zendaya are getting up close and personal with fans in their new features for CR Fashion Book‘s 12th edition issue.

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the 21-year-old The Greatest Showman actress each shot two covers for the issue, marking Cardi‘s first-ever fashion magazine cover and feature.

Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

Cardi on her role models: “My role models are the people around me who I see working. Like for example, my mom would come home from work and get cooking right away. I also admire my homegirl, right? She used to strip. As soon as she would come home at five or six in the morning, she would finish counting singles, then get her son ready for school, and boom, take him to school. Then she would go to sleep at 9:00a.m., wake up around noon, and pick up her son again. Things like that, I really admire.”

Zendaya on her biggest fear: “Sometimes, as a young person in this industry, I put a lot of pressure on myself to do the right thing. I think this is a flaw of mine. I get so afraid to make the wrong decisions, but I have to understand that I’m only 21 years old. I’m not going to always be perfect. You cannot let the fear of not being perfect stop you from doing anything at all. I still have a lot of things left to do in my career and it’s okay to frickin’ learn from a situation and grow from it.”

Click inside to hear what else they had to share…

Cardi on describing herself in 3 words: “Honest. Energetic. I’m also kind of a loner. I like to be in silence, think, and make myself laugh.”

Zendaya on having “hood” in her from growing up in Oakland: “Absolutely, there is definitely ‘hood’ in me and it will never leave. It’s part of who I am, as it is part of my family. Listen, I was born and raised in Oakland, all my family is from there—multiple generations of Colemans. And they’re not from the Oakland Hills, we are from the hoods of Oakland. It’s something that I’m proud of and I’m lucky to be where I’m from. My aunties held Black Panther party meetings in the downstairs basement of our house that I grew up in. You learn so much from those experiences and from those stories.”

For more from Cardi and Zendaya, visit CRFashionBook.com, where you can pre-order the issue and be among the first to receive it when it ships in March. The issue hits newsstands March 6.