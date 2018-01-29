Chris Hemsworth Introduces Star-Studded 'Dundee' Mystery Project Cast
Chris Hemsworth is continuing to tease the upcoming Dundee mystery project!
The 34-year-old Australian actor originally debuted a trailer for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home last week and it’s now rumored to be a Super Bowl commercial for Tourism Australia.
Despite the unclear nature of the project, Chris is now introducing the star-studded cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie and his brother Liam Hemsworth.
“I couldn’t be the only Aussie in the new @DundeeMovie. Excited to introduce the full cast!” Chris wrote on his Twitter, along with a cast introduction video.
Other actors involved the in project include Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Jessica Mauboy and Luke Bracey.
Check out the full video below…
The official cast intro trailer is HERE! Featuring Danny McBride, @chrishemsworth, @RealHughJackman, @MargotRobbie, @russellcrowe, Isla Fisher, @RubyRose, @LiamHemsworth, @jessicamauboy and @lukebracey. https://t.co/39byVR4alA #DundeeMovie pic.twitter.com/cUs36zPiSf
— DundeeMovie (@DundeeMovie) January 30, 2018