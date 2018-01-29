Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 9:47 pm

Chris Hemsworth Introduces Star-Studded 'Dundee' Mystery Project Cast

Chris Hemsworth Introduces Star-Studded 'Dundee' Mystery Project Cast

Chris Hemsworth is continuing to tease the upcoming Dundee mystery project!

The 34-year-old Australian actor originally debuted a trailer for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home last week and it’s now rumored to be a Super Bowl commercial for Tourism Australia.

Despite the unclear nature of the project, Chris is now introducing the star-studded cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie and his brother Liam Hemsworth.

“I couldn’t be the only Aussie in the new @DundeeMovie. Excited to introduce the full cast!” Chris wrote on his Twitter, along with a cast introduction video.

Other actors involved the in project include Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Jessica Mauboy and Luke Bracey.

Check out the full video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting heated between Jay-Z and President Trump - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Dove Cameron's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars opens up about his drug arrest at the Grammys - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is calling for a long-term Syrian refugee solution - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde just celebrated a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Just Saying

    poor Liam Hemsworth only gets press when is about his brother, or her fiancee xD just retire already