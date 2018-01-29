Chris Hemsworth Introduces Star-Studded 'Dundee' Mystery Project Cast

Chris Hemsworth is continuing to tease the upcoming Dundee mystery project!

The 34-year-old Australian actor originally debuted a trailer for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home last week and it’s now rumored to be a Super Bowl commercial for Tourism Australia.

Despite the unclear nature of the project, Chris is now introducing the star-studded cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie and his brother Liam Hemsworth.

“I couldn’t be the only Aussie in the new @DundeeMovie. Excited to introduce the full cast!” Chris wrote on his Twitter, along with a cast introduction video.

Other actors involved the in project include Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Jessica Mauboy and Luke Bracey.

Check out the full video below…