Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Celebrate Her 24th Birthday Together!

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are celebrating her 24th birthday with a getaway!

The couple were spotted as they arrived at their hotel on Sunday (January 28) in Malaga, Spain.

Cristiano and Georgina, who welcomed their daughter Alana Martina two months ago, kept it low key for the weekend trip.

A few days earlier, Georgina also celebrated her birthday with her closest friends.

She took to her Instagram to say thank you for the birthday wishes and support!

“Buen día mi gente! Hoy en el día de mi cumpleaños, quiero agradecer a todos por quererme, apoyarme y acompañarme un año más de mi vida. Aún falta celebrarlo con muchas otras personas especiales para mí…” Georgina wrote.