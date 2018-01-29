Top Stories
David Beckham Announces New MLS Team in Miami, Son Brooklyn Joins Him

Mon, 29 January 2018

David Beckham Announces New MLS Team in Miami, Son Brooklyn Joins Him

David Beckham Announces New MLS Team in Miami, Son Brooklyn Joins Him

David Beckham can barely contain his smile while on stage during a press conference to announce an MLS franchise in Miami on Monday (January 29) at Knight Concert Hall in Miami, Fla.

The 42-year-old former soccer star was joined at the event by his son Brooklyn Beckham.

Beckham made a deal to be given the chance to buy an MLS franchise at a reduced rate when he signed on to play for the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007. He announced years ago that he hoped to bring a team to Miami and now it’s finally official, though a lot of work still needs to be done.

“People are turning around to me already and saying, ‘What players are you getting?’ We’re not at that stage yet,” Beckham told ESPN. “Yes, we have a wish list, yes we want to create a state-of-the-art academy that brings young talented local kids through the ranks… We have to set up the academy, that’s the first thing we do, and then we go from there.”
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
