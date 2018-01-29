Fergie Supports Time's Up Movement After Missing Grammys

Fergie is sending her support to the women who took part in the Time’s Up movement at the Grammys!

The 42-year-old musician stepped out a Matrix Destination event on Sunday evening (January 28) at Loews Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Although being at the event meant Fergie had to skip the Grammys, she was still there in spirit!

Fergie took to her Twitter to support the women on the carpet who were wearing white roses.

“Couldn’t be there today but sending all my love and support — I stand with all the women who stand for each other. #TIMESUP #WhyIWearAWhiteRose,” Fergie wrote.

