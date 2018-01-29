Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 5:38 pm

Fergie Supports Time's Up Movement After Missing Grammys

Fergie Supports Time's Up Movement After Missing Grammys

Fergie is sending her support to the women who took part in the Time’s Up movement at the Grammys!

The 42-year-old musician stepped out a Matrix Destination event on Sunday evening (January 28) at Loews Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Although being at the event meant Fergie had to skip the Grammys, she was still there in spirit!

Fergie took to her Twitter to support the women on the carpet who were wearing white roses.

“Couldn’t be there today but sending all my love and support — I stand with all the women who stand for each other. #TIMESUP #WhyIWearAWhiteRose,” Fergie wrote.

Check out her tweet below…
Just Jared on Facebook
fergie matrix destination event 01
fergie matrix destination event 02
fergie matrix destination event 03
fergie matrix destination event 04
fergie matrix destination event 05
fergie matrix destination event 06
fergie matrix destination event 07
fergie matrix destination event 08
fergie matrix destination event 09
fergie matrix destination event 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Fergie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting heated between Jay-Z and President Trump - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Dove Cameron's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars opens up about his drug arrest at the Grammys - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is calling for a long-term Syrian refugee solution - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde just celebrated a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • moody

    While wearing an outfit that makes her looker like a hooker.

  • Harvey Bank

    I think if the Me Too movement wants to make big headlines they should appear nude at the next big event which should be the Oscars. I would support this.