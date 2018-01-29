Julie Chen Shares Thoughts on Omarosa Joining 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The cast of Celebrity Big Brother was just announced and host Julie Chen is sounding off on former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault being one of the contestants.

This won’t be Omarosa‘s first time on reality television. She was of course one of the most infamous stars of The Apprentice.

“It’s a good thing the word ‘brother’ is between ‘big’ and ‘house’ so it’s not from the White House to the Big House,” Julie told Page Six TV. “We know Omarosa likes a microphone. She likes a camera. She has something to say.”

“After spending one year in the White House — and if you believe what you read in Page Six — I don’t think it was the most pleasant exit when asked to resign…” she added. “I do think she’s going to speak her truth in the House.”

Make sure to meet the other 10 celebrities who will play the game.