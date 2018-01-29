Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Kim Kardashian has thrown some shade at her former friend Lindsay Lohan.

It all started when Kim showed off her braided hairstyle on Snapchat, which were all part of a Bo Derek-inspired photo shoot she shared on social media on Monday.

Lindsay commented on an Instagram post about the braids and said, “I am confused.”

Kim responded to the comment by throwing a little shade Lindsay‘s way. She wrote, “You know what’s confusing… your sudden foreign accent.”

You can see the screencaps from Instagram in the gallery.