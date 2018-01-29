Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 7:54 pm

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Kim Kardashian has thrown some shade at her former friend Lindsay Lohan.

It all started when Kim showed off her braided hairstyle on Snapchat, which were all part of a Bo Derek-inspired photo shoot she shared on social media on Monday.

Lindsay commented on an Instagram post about the braids and said, “I am confused.”

Kim responded to the comment by throwing a little shade Lindsay‘s way. She wrote, “You know what’s confusing… your sudden foreign accent.”

You can see the screencaps from Instagram in the gallery.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian shades lindsay lohan 01
kim kardashian shades lindsay lohan 02

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting heated between Jay-Z and President Trump - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Dove Cameron's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars opens up about his drug arrest at the Grammys - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is calling for a long-term Syrian refugee solution - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde just celebrated a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • SquidBillie

    Funny how K-Pig always talks about how polite she is to people, then shows her true colors in her tweets, which are often foul mouthed. And the nude photos are getting old, Piggy, we’ve seen it all before, along with most of the guys in LA.

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    two girls with problems

  • Phil the Donahue

    Why is everyone such children

  • HG

    So f***in immature…