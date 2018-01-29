Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Gives Birth to Twin Girls!

Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott and her husband Chris Tyrrell have officially welcomed twin girls!

The 31-year-old country singer, who didn’t attend the Grammys this weekend because of the twin’s arrival, gave birth early Monday (January 29) morning.

Hillary took to social media to announce the girls’ birth, but did not share their names.

“Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come,” Hillary wrote.

She added, “Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins”

Congratulations Hillary and Chris!