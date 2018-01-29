Lady Gaga Wears a Colorful Outfit, Drives Herself in NYC
Lady Gaga is showing off her cool sense of fashion while leaving her hotel on Monday afternoon (January 29) in New York City.
The 31-year-old singer had her vintage car waiting for her outside and she got behind the driver’s wheel to drive off to her destination.
Gaga is reportedly on her way to pre-tape a performance for the Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute event. The concert will take place on Tuesday and will air on CBS later this year.