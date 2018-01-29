Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 9:05 pm

Malin Akerman & Fiancé Jack Donnelly Couple Up For Mexican Vacation

Malin Akerman & Fiancé Jack Donnelly Couple Up For Mexican Vacation

Malin Akerman and her fiancé Jack Donnelly enjoyed some downtime on the beach!

The couple were spotted taking a stroll by the ocean last week at the Palafitos-Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma by Karisma in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Malin and Jack reportedly also enjoyed relaxing in their private bungalow and couples spa treatments.

During the trip, Malin took to her Instagram to share some fun photos from the beach.

“A very happy place indeed! Thank you for an exquisite experience in the overwater palafitos suites El Dorado Maroma,” Malin wrote.

A post shared by Malin Akerman (@malinakerman) on

Just Jared on Facebook
malin ackerman jack donnely vacation in mexico 01
malin ackerman jack donnely vacation in mexico 02
malin ackerman jack donnely vacation in mexico 03
malin ackerman jack donnely vacation in mexico 04
malin ackerman jack donnely vacation in mexico 05

Photos: Mexico News
Posted to: Jack Donnelly, Malin Akerman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting heated between Jay-Z and President Trump - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Dove Cameron's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars opens up about his drug arrest at the Grammys - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is calling for a long-term Syrian refugee solution - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde just celebrated a major milestone - Just Jared Jr