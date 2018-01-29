Malin Akerman & Fiancé Jack Donnelly Couple Up For Mexican Vacation

Malin Akerman and her fiancé Jack Donnelly enjoyed some downtime on the beach!

The couple were spotted taking a stroll by the ocean last week at the Palafitos-Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma by Karisma in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Malin and Jack reportedly also enjoyed relaxing in their private bungalow and couples spa treatments.

During the trip, Malin took to her Instagram to share some fun photos from the beach.

“A very happy place indeed! Thank you for an exquisite experience in the overwater palafitos suites El Dorado Maroma,” Malin wrote.