Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 10:45 pm

Pink Fights Back Against Recording Academy President Telling Women in Music to 'Step Up'

Pink didn’t agree with Recording Academy president Neil Portnow‘s comments about the lack of female winners at last night’s ceremony.

The 38-year-old musician took to her Twitter to respond to Neil‘s comments that women “who have the creativity in their hearts and souls” need to “step up.”

“Women in music don’t need to ‘step up’ — women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside,” Pink wrote in a handwritten note.

She added, “Women OWNED music this year. They’ve been KILLING IT. And every year before this. When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women STEP UP every year, and how much women STEP UP every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal, and what it looks like to be fair.”

See Pink‘s entire note below…
Photos: Getty
