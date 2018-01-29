'The Bachelor' 2018: Arie's Top 10 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelor!

After The Bachelor‘s fifth rose ceremony of the season, Arie Luyendyk Jr. had to send some contestants home.

WHO WENT HOME? Find out the three women send home in week five

During tonight’s episode, Maquel returned after leaving the show last week due to a death in her family.

Two lucky ladies both scored one-on-one dates with Arie and the rest of the contestants headed to a bowling alley for a group date.

After a dramatic rose ceremony, three women were sent home.

Make sure to tune in on Monday nights at 8/7c to watch the rest of Arie‘s journey as The Bachelor.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 10 contestants…