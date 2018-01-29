Top Stories
Mon, 29 January 2018 at 6:10 pm

'The Bachelor' 2018: Top 12 for Arie's Season Revealed!

'The Bachelor' 2018: Top 12 for Arie's Season Revealed!

Over half of the women on The Bachelor have been sent home and only 12 remain as we head into the fifth week of the popular ABC series.

After The Bachelor‘s fourth rose ceremony of the season, Arie Luyendyk Jr. had to send some contestants home

WHO WENT HOME? Find out the three women send home in week four

During the latest episode, Arie got to know the women while they braved the elements during a trip to Lake Tahoe and a lucky woman landed one-on-one date.

After one woman chose to leave due to a death in the family, two were sent home during the rose ceremony.

Make sure to tune in on Monday nights at 8/7c to watch the rest of Arie‘s journey as The Bachelor.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 12 contestants…
Photos: ABC
