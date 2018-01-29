Top Stories
Mon, 29 January 2018 at 10:00 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Week 5 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2018? Week 5 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelor!

The fifth week of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor just wrapped up and more women were sent home.

TOP 10 REVEALED: These ladies remain on the show!

After Maquel chose to leave the show last week, she returned to talk with Arie. In the end, three women were still sent home during the rose ceremony.

Make sure to tune in on Monday nights at 8/7c to watch the rest of Arie‘s journey as The Bachelor.

Click through the slideshow to find out who was eliminated this week…
Photos: ABC
