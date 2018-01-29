Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Brooklyn Beckham Goes Shirtless in Miami, Shows Off New Tattoos!

Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 8:32 pm

Zayn Malik Muses About Life in Cryptic Poem on Instagram

Zayn Malik put his thoughts down on paper this morning and created a beautiful poem.

The 25-year-old “Dusk Till Dawn” singer took to Instagram on Monday (January 29) to share his work with fans.

The poem is written over a photo of Zayn holding a green light saber.

“Like a shameless flower cries at every wedding,” the poem begins. “You don’t have feelings / You just have petals. There is no meaning / It’s just aesthetics. Then to ask me. I’d say pathetic is the only one that fits and wins inside a world of acronyms.”

“Twisted shapes of acrobats inside a mesh of flesh and bone is an underlying desperate tone to the world of real authentic,” Zayn continues. “The iPhone likes preventing this place of play. I think we like pretending as if our fun is never ending. No one speaks. Just message sending. It’s a silent planet – wait, it’s pending.”

Morning Zoem

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Zayn Malik

  • Joher

    He tries so hard

  • Just Saying

    “Not tryna be indie” um yeah you are Zayn, you try way too hard, give it a rest.

  • jh7058622

    That was so beautiful an deep said literally no one ever…