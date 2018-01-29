Zayn Malik Muses About Life in Cryptic Poem on Instagram

Zayn Malik put his thoughts down on paper this morning and created a beautiful poem.

The 25-year-old “Dusk Till Dawn” singer took to Instagram on Monday (January 29) to share his work with fans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

The poem is written over a photo of Zayn holding a green light saber.

“Like a shameless flower cries at every wedding,” the poem begins. “You don’t have feelings / You just have petals. There is no meaning / It’s just aesthetics. Then to ask me. I’d say pathetic is the only one that fits and wins inside a world of acronyms.”

“Twisted shapes of acrobats inside a mesh of flesh and bone is an underlying desperate tone to the world of real authentic,” Zayn continues. “The iPhone likes preventing this place of play. I think we like pretending as if our fun is never ending. No one speaks. Just message sending. It’s a silent planet – wait, it’s pending.”

ICYMI, see photos of Zayn in his pink suit at the 2018 Grammy Awards.