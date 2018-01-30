Top Stories
Tue, 30 January 2018 at 12:10 am

Lady Gaga Gets Metallic While Out With Rumored Fiance Christian Carino

Lady Gaga Gets Metallic While Out With Rumored Fiance Christian Carino

Lady Gaga stepped out in her second incredible outfit of the day!

The 31-year-old singer was spotted wearing a colorful sequined suit while out and about on Monday evening (January 29) in New York City.

In addition to her shimmering suit, Gaga donned some extravagant sunglasses and super high heels.

Gaga was joined by her rumored fiance Christian Carino as they pulled up to their hotel in her vintage car.

Earlier in the day, Gaga was seen showing off her cool sense of style in a green and blue dress with matching leggings and heels.

She was reportedly on her way to pre-tape a performance for the Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute event, which will air on CBS later this year.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Christian Carino, Lady Gaga

