Tue, 30 January 2018 at 12:20 am

Milo Ventimiglia Shows Off His Bulging Biceps in Hollywood

Looking good, Milo Ventimiglia!

The 40-year-old This Is Us star put his guns on display while doing some shopping and running errands on Monday (January 29) in Hollywood.

He kept it cool in a grey t-shirt, rolled-up blue jeans, and brown shoes, accessorizing with a brown and gold belt, gold watch, and black Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Milo listened to some music in his Apple AirPods as he walked.

It was recently revealed that the This Is Us episode premiering after the 2018 Super Bowl will answer how Jack died. Watch the preview here.
